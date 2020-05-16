US will donate ventilators to 'friends in India', says Donald Trump

The United States will donate ventilators to India to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, President Donald Trump announced late Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said the country will donate ventilators to "our friends in India" as it "stands with India and

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic." The US is also cooperating with India on vaccine development, he said, adding "Together we will beat the invisible enemy!"

While the US has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths globally, India, with over 85,000 cases, has crossed China's tally even as the death toll remains around 2,600.

Last month, Trump had warned India of retaliation if it does not supply the essential hydroxychloroquine drug to the US to treat COVID-19. India had subsequently revoked the export ban on HCQ and sent 29 million of the drug to the US.

Trump had then thanked PM Modi for his "strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity" in the fight against the new coronavirus." He had further thanked India "and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ," adding that it "will not be forgotten."

The total number of coronavirus cases globally have crossed 4.5 million, including over 3 lakh deaths. US has recorded the most number of deaths at 86,744, followed by UK (34,078) and Italy (31,610).

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)