US reports second death, global death toll crosses 3000

US authorities on Monday reported the second death in the country due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a statement, Public Health—Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday, health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions, and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

China on Monday reported 42 new deaths due to coronavirus. With the new deaths, the global coronavirus death toll passed 3,000, reported news agency AFP. The new fatalities were reported in the Hubei province of China, the National Health Commission said, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.

Meanwhile, New York reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday. In a statement released, state Governor Andrew Cuomo said, "We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated. There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available".

(Inputs from indianexpress.com)