Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Markets Will Jump Thousands Of Points If I Win, Trump Tells India Inc

Markets Will Jump Thousands Of Points If I Win, Trump Tells India Inc

Markets Will Jump Thousands Of Points If I Win, Trump Tells India Inc

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump promised Indian business leaders that the "markets" will spike "thousands and thousands" of points if he wins the upcoming US national election.

"The markets will jump thousand and thousand of points if I win, but if don't win, it will crash like never seen before," Mr Trump said.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Next Story
Share it