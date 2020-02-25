Markets Will Jump Thousands Of Points If I Win, Trump Tells India Inc
New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump promised Indian business leaders that the "markets" will spike "thousands and thousands" of points if he wins the upcoming US national election.
"The markets will jump thousand and thousand of points if I win, but if don't win, it will crash like never seen before," Mr Trump said.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
