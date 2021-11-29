UPTET cancelled after paper leak, 29 arrested

Lucknow: The UPTET scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled after a question paper for the exam was leaked, an officer here announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

In a statement issued here, the UP government said 29 people have been arrested in this connection while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he will invoke the National Security Act and Gangster Act against the culprits.

Close to 20 lakh candidates were to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) on Sunday. They will now appear in a rescheduled exam, to be held within a month.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the exam again after one month. The government will bear the entire expenditure on the re-examination, said Basic Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

Opposition parties slammed the Yogi government for the breach of security and accused it of abetting corruption in the state.

Of the 29 arrests, 16 were made from Prayagraj, the government statement said.