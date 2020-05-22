Senior officer in Parliament complex tests Covid-19 positive

Even as India's coronavirus cases continue to rise and it remains under a lockdown till May 31, the country is opening up its economy and taking steps to return to normalcy. Air travel will reopen on 383 routes across the country from May 25 after a two-moth gap with a set of norms for airlines and guidelines for passengers that outline how air travel is set to change in India in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The number of officially recorded cases of the novel coronavirus has doubled in one month, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. Infections now top five million, with surges in particular in countries in Latin America. The pandemic has killed 329,799 people worldwide, according to an AFP tally.



Rajasthan state-run buses to run on 55 routes in organge, green zones from Saturday



Rajasthan will operate state-run buses on 55 routes in the orange and green zones from Saturday. The government has urged passengers to book their ttickets in advance by logging on to www.rsrtconline.rajasthan.gov.in, or e-mitra, as tickets will not be sold at bus stands.

In Jaipur, the buses will run from Transport Nagar, Durgapura, 200 feet bypass on Ajmer road and Chomu Puli. While Shramik special buses will run from Sindhi camp bus stand.

Senior officer of Parliament tests positive for Covid-19



A senior officer of Parliament working in the editorial and translation services has been found Covid positive recently. The officer had attended till May 12 at the 5th floor of the Parliament annex building which houses most of the parliamentary officials and chambers for House panel meetings.

This is the second case involving a Parliament staff after a senior housekeeper was tested positive last month. But unlike the housekeeper, the E and T cell official had attended his office regularly before he has been sent into quarantine, people familiar with the matter said.

The case was reported on Thursday and since Friday morning, all necessary arrangements for sealing a block of offices in the fifth floor of the annex and thorough sanitisation of the entire building is undertaken, an official said.

(Input and image from hindustantimes.com)