UP woman dies in police raid; 6 cops booked

Chandauli (UP): A young woman died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid here, after which a case of culpable homicide has been registered against six police personnel.

Her family members have alleged that she was raped, a charge yet to be confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded the lodging of a murder case against the accused.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said a team of police had gone to the house of a sand trader in Manragpur village of the Saidraja area on Sunday.

It is alleged that police beat up the family of the businessman when he was not found there. Agarwal said the family alleged that a policeman raped the businessman's 24-year-old daughter during the incident and she died due to manhandling by the police. The girl was to get married next month, the SP said.

Agarwal said on getting information about the incident, villagers surrounded the police team and thrashed Constable Mukesh Kumar and Home Guards jawan.

As the latter's condition is serious, he has been referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi. Mukesh is being treated at the district hospital, he said.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against six people, including SHO Uday Pratap Singh and four policewomen, on the complaint of the brother of the woman. The SHO has been suspended.