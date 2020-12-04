Up to 10 border points around Capital shut, diversions lead to chaotic snarls

New Delhi: With the Thursday talks over the three new farm laws reaching no conclusive outcome, the border standoff is expected to now continue at least till December 5. The Delhi Police have closed public access to at least 10 border points of the national capital, resulting in chaotic traffic snarls, stranded truckers on the city's outskirts with perishable goods rotting away and essential items like milk, vegetables and fruits stuck in transit.



According to Delhi Police, the Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikra, Chilla, Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders were closed. Adding to the woes of commuters and drivers, National Highway-44 was also affected by the blockade.

"NH-44 is closed on both sides. Do take alternate routes via NH8, Bhopra, Apsara border, Peripheral expressway. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44," police said. Later in the afternoon, city police said that one carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi was closed for traffic at Gazipur border. "Likewise the carriageway from Noida to Delhi at Chilla border is closed for traffic," police said.

As per one senior officer, sometimes, the traffic remains heavy but they are trying to ensure fewer snarls by selectively opening up some border points to ease the jams. "In the present time, we are taking need-based action like if there is a blockade we are providing diversions," the official said. Many commuters are now trying to get used to a new route to work or home every day.

Ajay Prakash, who lives in Kalyanpuri, said, "At the present scenario, no one knows about the traffic it can change suddenly."

And while truckers continue to be stranded, a traffic official said that they have provided special diversions for goods vehicles of essential items through the Peripheral Expressways "We are getting calls from different people about traffic routes we have been informing them about the diversion and from where they can come," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said, "Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicles like Cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic."

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajit Singla said that they have provided proper diversions for the traffic movement. "Like in my area, the proper route map has been prepared for vehicle movements," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chilla Border on Noida Link Road was closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to the farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People were advised to avoid the Noida Link Road for coming to Delhi and use the DND instead.