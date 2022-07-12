Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > UP police forms SIT to probe cases against Mohammad Zubair
Big Story

UP police forms SIT to probe cases against Mohammad Zubair

BY PTI12 July 2022 2:24 PM GMT
UP police forms SIT to probe cases against Mohammad Zubair
X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a "transparent" probe into cases lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts of the state, a senior official said.

The SIT has been asked for a speedy probe and submit a charge sheet in the court, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

The SIT will be headed by IG (Prison) Preetinder Singh.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X