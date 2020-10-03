UP govt 'morally corrupt', threatening Hathras victim's family: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was threatening the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim and asserted that such behaviour was not acceptable to the country.



Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, Priyanka Gandhi said the UP government is "morally corrupt".



"The victim did not get treatment, her complaint was not registered on time, her body was forcibly cremated, the family is in captivity, they are being suppressed -- now they are being threatened that they will have to undergo a narco test," she said in a tweet in Hindi.



"This behaviour is not acceptable to the country. Stop threatening the victim's family," she said.



Congress MP and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said he has discussed with party colleague and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal the issue of "confinement" of the Hathras victim's family, alleging that they were not allowed to meet anyone, including lawyer, doctor, media or well-wishers.



"Gross violation of their fundamental right to life & liberty. @myogiadityanath advised to lift it otherwise we move court," he said on Twitter.



The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.



She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.



Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

