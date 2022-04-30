Millennium Post
UP CM meets HM Amit Shah

30 April 2022
UP CM meets HM Amit Shah
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Adityanath was in the national capital to attend a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conference.

In a tweet, the home minister's office said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister met him.

It also shared a picture of Adityanath presenting Shah a copy of 'Bharat Ko Samajhane ki Sharten', a book written by Suryakant Bali in Hindi.

PTI

