UP CM isolates himself as some CMO officials test positive for Covid-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for Covid-19.

"The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The CM, however, did not identify the officials who tested for the infection.