UP: Agra doctor murdered at home, kids injured; 1 held

Agra: A 38-year-old dentist was murdered here on Friday while the perpetrator was arrested within five hours of committing the crime, police said on Saturday.



According to reports, the man attacked the victim Dr Nisha Singhal with a knife and slit her throat even as her children were in another room.

Singhal's eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son too were injured after being attacked with a knife by the accused identified as Shubham Pathak, police said.

Dr Singhal's husband, Ajay Singhal, is a surgeon and was on hospital duty at the time of the attack. He rushed home after learning of the horrific incident and rushed his wife to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Pathak, who had robbed Singhal's house, was caught following an encounter at Kalindi Vihar area. He was shot in the leg, a police officer said, adding that the stolen cash and jewellery was seized from him.

According to police, Pathak gained entry into Singhal's house in Kaveri Kunj Colony in Kamanagar on the pretext of recharging a TV set-top box.

He was identified after the police analysed footage retrieved from a CCTV camera installed in front of the house.

Inspector General of Police A Satish Ganesh said that immediately after the murder, police teams were formed to crack the case and Pathak was arrested.

According to police, he remained inside the Singhal residence for over an hour after the murder of Dr Singhal and the attack on her children.

Prima facie, it appears that the accused has executed the murder. Police is collecting evidence against him and legal action will be taken, an officer said.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed his outrage over the shocking incident.

"The state is shocked by the incident in Agra where a women's throat was slit at her home in a busy residential area. The BJP government is busy defending corrupt officials and creating false cases against opposition leaders. The state, instead of focusing on advertising itself on television, should focus on reducing crime in Uttar Pradesh," the Samajwadi Party chief tweeted.

