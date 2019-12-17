Unnao rape case: CBI seeks life imprisonment for convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar
New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday sought life imprisonment for convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017.
The agency told District Judge Dharmesh Sharma to give maximum punishment to Sengar as it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.
The agency also sought adequate monetary compensation for the rape survivor.
The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.
