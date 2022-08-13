Union Minister Jaishankar leads Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took part in a Prabhat Pheri', a morning march, in Ramanagara district to spread awareness about the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Accompanied by BJP workers, sporting saffron scarves around their neck, Jaishankar led the march in Harohalli village in Kanakapura Taluk, the home constituency of Congress state president D K Shivakumar.
People carrying the tricolour raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' during the rally organised to mark the country's 75th year of independence.
Jaishankar also participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme at the Jain University and inspected the Kanakapura Highway.
The union government launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign wherein it encouraged the public to hoist the national flags at their residences from August 13-15 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The EAM will also take part in the BJP party workers' meet in the district headquarter town of Ramanagara.
