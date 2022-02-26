Union Law Secy appointed Delhi HC judge
New Delhi: In a first, a Union Law Secretary has been appointed as a judge of a high court.
According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court.
Mendiratta was appointed as a judge based on his seniority as a judicial officer, sources in the government said.
His name was recently recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.
Mendiratta was a judicial officer in Delhi when he was made the Law Secretary in October 2019.
Even that was a first when a serving district and sessions judge was made the Union Law Secretary.
He was appointed as Law Secretary on a contractual basis till March 30, 2023, till his attaining the age of 60 years, the order had said.
Besides Mendiratta, three other judicial officers — Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain — have also been elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court.