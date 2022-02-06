Union Budget reflects India's commitment on 'green future': PM

Hyderabad: Climate action was given more importance in this year's Union Budget and it reflects India's commitment towards 'green future', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.



He was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) here.

Taking forward years of efforts, climate action was given more importance in this year's Budget. It encourages India's commitment towards a green future in every sector, he said.

He also said the Budget is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture.

Modi released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of ICRISAT's 50th Foundation day. He also launched the Climate Change Research Facility on plant protection.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Hyderabad to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kick start the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT on Saturday.

The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals — gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world. The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'. It has floors devoted to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.