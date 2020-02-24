UK's top judge joins CJI Bobde to witnesses proceedings of Supreme Court
The President of United Kingdom's Supreme Court, Lord Robert John Reed, on Monday was welcomed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde in courtroom number 1 to witness the proceedings of the day.
Justice Reed, who had come to India to take part in the International Judges' conference 2020, was also welcomed by Attorney General KK Venugopal.
Besides Bobde, Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant were also present to welcome the head of the judiciary of the United Kingdom in the courtroom.
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
