U'khand CM's comments on 'ripped jeans' draws flak

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has debuted in his new role with controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans and how they cannot — he feels — provide the right environment at home for children. Rawat made the comments on Tuesday at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.



He said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and was concerned about the example she was setting for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," said the Chief Minister.