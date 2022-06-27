Uddhav Thackeray Wanted To Quit, Stopped Twice By Top Alliance Leader: Sources
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, wanted to resign after the Shiv Sena revolt exploded but was stopped twice by a senior alliance leader, sources said today.
The Shiv Sena chief stopped short of resigning "not once but twice", the sources said. They did not reveal the name of the leader who stopped Mr Thackeray, but it was Sharad Pawar - the brain behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition that melded ideologically opposed parties - who held multiple meetings with the Shiv Sena chief in the rebels crisis.
Inputs from agencies
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
KK's family urges fans to not target the singer's team27 Jun 2022 3:24 PM GMT
'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin announces pregnancy27 Jun 2022 3:23 PM GMT
Shah Rukh Khans thanks fans for celebrating his 30 years in films27 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Billie Joe Armstrong says he is 'renouncing' American citizenship27 Jun 2022 3:20 PM GMT
In the name of justice27 Jun 2022 2:15 PM GMT