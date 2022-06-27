Uddhav Thackeray Wanted To Quit, Stopped Twice By Top Alliance Leader: Sources

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, wanted to resign after the Shiv Sena revolt exploded but was stopped twice by a senior alliance leader, sources said today.

The Shiv Sena chief stopped short of resigning "not once but twice", the sources said. They did not reveal the name of the leader who stopped Mr Thackeray, but it was Sharad Pawar - the brain behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition that melded ideologically opposed parties - who held multiple meetings with the Shiv Sena chief in the rebels crisis.

