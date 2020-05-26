Uber India Lays Off 600 Employees

Uber India said on Tuesday that it is laying off around 600 full-time positions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move by the app-based taxi aggregator comes at a time when the country remains in the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown with few exceptions to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which has pushed the economy into a standstill and forced many businesses to trim workforce.

The company said the impacted positions are in its driver and rider support operations as well as other functions.

These reductions are part of the previously announced global job cuts this month, Uber India and South Asia president Pradeep Parameswaran said in a statement.

"The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India SA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce," he said.

(Input and image from ndtv.com)