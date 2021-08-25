UAE temporarily suspends Visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

New Delhi: Passengers headed from India to the UAE, and even those who've stayed in India over the last two weeks, will not be able to access the "visa-on-arrival" facility. Replying to a query, the Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, said in a tweet: "The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://bit.ly/TravelGuideEN for latest regulations." Similar rules are applicable for passengers arriving from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Namibia, among other countries.

Passengers travelling to the UAE should carry a COVID-19 negative Rapid PCR test report, not older than six hours before boarding the flight.

"Indian citizens holding regular passports with US visas, green cards, UK Resident Permits, or EU (European Union) resident permits are allowed to receive entry visa upon arrival to UAE valid for 14 days and can be extended only once for a similar period. The Indian Passport, US visa, the green card, the UK Resident Permit and the EU resident permit must be valid for at least six months," says the website of UAE Embassy.



