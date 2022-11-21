Two-time cancer survivor Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24

Kolkata: After 20 days of constant struggle with life and death in the hospital, two-time cancer survivor Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at 12.59 pm on Sunday. She was 24.



The actress was admitted to a hospital in Howrah on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. She had an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery, the doctors said. After suffering a brain stroke, she was put on ventilator support. According to hospital sources, the actress suffered multiple cardiac arrests on Saturday night, which worsened her condition.

Mourning the demise of the 24-year-old, who had acted in Bengali TV serials like Jibon Jyoti, Jiyon Kathi and Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: ''Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades including the Tele Samman Award. My deepest condolences to her family, fans & friends. I pray they find the courage in this hour of grief.''

Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas hoped that Arindrila would win the battle as always. ''She was a fighter and I hoped that this time, too, she would win. This is extremely unfortunate,'' the minister said.

In 2015, Aindrila was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and went to Delhi to undergo chemotherapy. In 2016, she was back home beating cancer. However, in 2021, a cancerous tumour was detected in her right lung. But she was declared cancer-free. Only recently, she made a comeback to acting with the web series Bhagar, which also starred her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury, who she met on her television debut show Jhumur. In fact, Sabyasachi was Aindrila's constant source of support and the actor didn't leave her side at the hospital for a moment. He even took to social media to urge people of the state to pray for a 'miracle' for Aindrila. However, he then deleted all posts related to Aindrila's health update on Saturday.

For Sourav Ganguly, Aindrila was a 'brave heart'. The actress, who was on his reality game show, called her an inspiration. And so did Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee after the young actress breathed her last. "Stay well Aindrila... May your willpower be an inspiration…'', tweeted the actor.

Her body was taken out for her last journey to her home at Kudghat on Sunday, and then to the NT1 studio where members of the Bengali film and TV industry wanted to catch a glimpse of her for one last time. Finally, the journey came to an end at the Keoratala Burning Ghat where the last rites were performed.