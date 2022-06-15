Two LeT militants killed in encounter in J-K
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.
"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED quizzes Rahul for 3rd consecutive day in National Herald money...15 Jun 2022 8:00 AM GMT
Mamata Banerjee to hold Oppn meet over Presidential polls today15 Jun 2022 7:50 AM GMT
Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on...15 Jun 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Covaxin booster dose enhances vaccine effectiveness against Delta,...15 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Gold worth Rs 1.36 cr seized at Mangaluru airport15 Jun 2022 6:28 AM GMT