Two Indians repatriated from Gulf test Covid-19 positive in Kerala

Coronavirus in India Live updates: Kerala reported two new Covid-19 cases on Saturday while one person recovered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The two new cases are from Kozhikode and Kochi and both the patients recently returned from Gulf—one from Dubai and another from Abu Dhabi—on Thursday as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

The nationwide tally, meanwhile, has neared 60,000 marks, including 1,981 deaths. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 19,063 cases and 731 deaths and is followed by Gujarat.

In a decision that will cut down India's need for Covid testing kits, the ministry of health said that mild and moderate cases do not need to be tested prior to discharge. As per the earlier policy, patients had to test negative twice prior to discharge.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of not cooperating with the Centre on letting migrants enter the state. He said, "this is injustice with the migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them."

On the global front, the number of coronavirus cases approached 4 million with over 2,75,160 deaths. The US also has the most fatalities from the novel coronavirus at 77,180 deaths, followed by the United Kingdom (31,316) and Italy (30,201).

