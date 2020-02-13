Two fliers at Kolkata airport test positive for coronavirus, another in Delhi quarantined

Two passengers who arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata from Bangkok have tested positive for coronavirus, Airports Authority of India officials said on Thursday.

With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata. Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said."Earlier, a passenger had also tested positive during thermal scanning," Bhattacharjee said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, an Indian citizen onboard a Bangkok-Delhi SpiceJet flight was quarantined at IGI airport on suspicions of the viral infection, an airline spokesperson said.

A SpiceJet official said, "The passenger onboard the Bangkok-Delhi flight was seated on seat number 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi."

This came a day after two Indians tested positive on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

The Centre has advised screening of passengers at 21 airports, international seaports and border crossings across the country. According to the latest available official data, more than 1,700 flights and over 1.80 lakh passengers have been screened across airports so far.

Last week, a Chinese national was suspected to be infected after he fell ill on board an Air India flight. Upon arrival at the Pune airport, he was taken to a local hospital.

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)