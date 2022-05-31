Two dead; trees uprooted, buildings damaged as heavy rain & winds wreak havoc in Delhi

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and several injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered the national Capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.



Waterlogging and power outages were also reported in several areas. Police and fire brigade personnel responded to scores of rescue calls as trees fell on vehicles and passers-by and incidents of wall collapse occurred, while civic bodies were busy clearing roads.

Delhi recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, according to the weather department.

A 50-year-old man died in the Jama Masjid area in central Delhi after a portion of a balcony of a neighbouring house fell on him during the strong winds when he was standing outside his residence.

The victim, identified as Kailash, was declared brought dead at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

In the Angoori Bagh area of North Delhi, a 65-year-old homeless man identified as Basir Baba died after a peepal tree fell on him, the police said.

In another instance, three members of a family including a one-year-old child were rescued after a neem tree fell on a Creta car near Kabootar Market in Chandni Chowk.

The historic Jama Masjid also suffered damages as the finial of its middle dome broke. Its Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said two people were injured as loose stones fell from one of the minarets and other parts of the mosque.

According to police, 294 calls about fallen trees were received till 8 pm on Monday. Eight calls of house collapse were reported by the Delhi Fire Police.

Commuters had a difficult time as traffic snarls were reported near ITO, AIIMS flyover, and DND. At least five flights were also diverted and 70 were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the thunderstorm, officials said. Continued on P4