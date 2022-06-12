Two dead, Ranchi under heavy police cover; Howrah simmers

Ranchi/ Kolkata: Two persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Jharkhand capital Ranchi and fresh demonstrations were held in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday as tension prevailed in several parts of the country a day after violent protests against the controversial remarks by BJP's now-sacked two functionaries on Prophet Mohammad. Authorities suspended the Internet and tightened security in the affected districts as they cracked down on protesters allegedly involved in violence and clashes with police personnel on Friday, with nearly 240 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone.



Cases have been also registered in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states. While a bandh was observed on Saturday in Ranchi on a call by Hindu outfits against the violence, around 2,500 police personnel were deployed and the Internet was suspended in the district.

Around 2,500 police personnel, including one IG rank and DIG rank officer each, six SP rank officers, 100 DSP rank officers besides two Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalions, have been deployed in sensitive areas of Ranchi city, IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.

"Twelve policemen and 12 others have been injured in the violence. One policeman has sustained bullet injuries. The funeral of the two deceased will take place during the day. Internet services will remain suspended till the situation normalises.

"An FIR has been registered and some people have been detained. We are keeping a strict vigil on the situation," he said.

Two critically injured people were brought to state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) between 11.30 pm and midnight on Friday with bullet injuries and they died during the course of treatment, an official of the medical establishment said.

"One of the deceased, identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi (22) had gunshot wounds on his head, while the other, identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Sahil, had received bullet injuries on his neck. Post-mortem reports stated that both died due to gunshot wounds. Both were residents of Ranchi," he said, adding that eight others are in the ICU.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to RIMS, doctors there said. "The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," the RIMS official said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flare-ups, officials said.

Internet has also been suspended in Ranchi district, they added. The situation is under control and is being monitored. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinised, the officials said.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to a hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body after he was hit by stones, they said.

Some Hindutva outfits had called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

"We have called for a peaceful Ranchi bandh today against yesterday's incident. All Hindu religious organisations such as VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch and others have extended their support to the bandh call," Mahavir Mandal president Ashok Purohit said.

He said traders have been urged to shut their shops voluntarily.

"We will not take to the streets to enforce bandh. Since morning, we are witnessing huge support from traders to our bandh call," Purohit said. Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Fresh violence was reported in the Panchla Bazaar area in West Bengal's Howrah district as protesters clashed with the police, set ablaze several houses and also vandalised a BJP party office.

On Saturday, authorities suspended Internet services in parts of Murshidabad district also till June 14.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said "some political parties were responsible for the violent protests in Howrah" for the last two days and reiterated that strict action will be taken against those who were trying to instigate violence. She also questioned why common people should suffer because of the "sin, committed by the BJP".

Protests had erupted in several parts of the Howrah district on Friday with people indulging in stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property. Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Hours ago, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested for a few hours when he tried to visit Howrah.

A seven-member BJP delegation held a meeting with Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Majumdar headed to the Governor's house from Lal Bazar after his release.