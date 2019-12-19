Two dead in Mangaluru, one in Lucknow as protests turn violent

At least two people were reportedly killed in Mangaluru as the anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with the police on Thursday. However, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha said two people were admitted in ICU and 20 police personnel were injured. In Lucknow, one person was killed dead as the protests took a violent turn in the city. He was admitted with a gun shot injury at Trauma Center during the time of protests. However, it is not clear from whose gunshot he died. DGP has denied that any firing was done from police end

The Home Ministry has called for an urgent meeting to review the security situation in the country. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said his government will take 'revenge' on those who indulged in violence over the Citizenship Act by seizing and auctioning their properties to compensate for losses. His statement comes in the wake of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow and other parts of the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP workers were vandalising properties wearing skull caps.

In Delhi, a large number of protestors, including students and activists, gathered at the Jantar Mantar after they were not allowed to hold a demonstration near the Red Fort and Mandi House, where prohibitory orders have been imposed. Many were detained, including historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan in New Delhi. All were released later. Mobile internet connectivity was also shut down in parts of the national capital. With Delhi witnessing huge traffic snarls, IndiGo has canceled 19 flights due to its crew getting stuck in traffic jams, a statement by Delhi International Airport Limited said.

Violent protests broke out in Lucknow against the new citizenship law, which grants citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014, when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. About 20 people have been taken into custody. Protesters in Sambhal district set ablaze a state roadways bus and damaged police vehicles.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)