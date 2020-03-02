Two Coronavirus Cases Detected In Delhi And Telangana, Says Government
New Delhi: Two cases of coronavirus - one in Delhi and another in Telangana - have been detected, the government said today. The latest detections take the total coronavirus cases in India to five.
The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai, the Union Health Ministry said.
The government said both the patients are stable and that they are being closely monitored.
Earlier, three students from Kerala, who had confirmed to have the virus, were discharged from hospital after they recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus. Groups of Indians who came from China are under quarantine, while some of them have been released after staying under observation for weeks.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
