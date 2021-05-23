Two cops charged with murder, suspended

Unnao (UP): Two police constables and a homeguard have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old vegetable seller who was caught for violating the 'corona curfew' and allegedly beaten mercilessly, first outside his home and then inside a police station, officials said on Saturday.



Constables Vijay Chodhury and Simavat have been suspended and homeguard Satyaprakash has been sacked, police said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), they said.

The incident had taken place on Friday in the Bhatpuri locality in Unnao district's Bangarmau when the boy was selling vegetables outside his house.

The boy's family alleged that he was caught by a constable for allegedly violating the 'corona curfew' and thrashed with a stick.

He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.

He was beaten up in front of the inspector in-charge, the boy's family alleged.

Agitated over the police action, locals blocked a road and their protest ended late on Friday night after senior police officers, including ASP Shahi Shekhar Singh, assured the boy's family all help, an impartial probe, and handed over a copy of the FIR.