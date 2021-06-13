Two cops, as many civilians killed in Sopore attack

Srinagar: Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district around noon, they said.

The officials said in the firing, two police personnel and two civilians were killed.

At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where the injured policeman was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here, the officials added.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited, they said.

The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was behind Saturday's attack on security forces in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for the two slain police constables, Singh asserted that the perpetrators had been identified and would be brought to justice very soon. He said it was a Sopore police station team on COVID-19 duty that came under attack.

Even as they mounted a retaliation, four police personnel and three civilians were injured, the DGP said.

Constables Waseem and Showkat succumbed to injuries later, while Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar and SPO Danish are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable, he said. Two of the three civilians injured in the attack died too, the police chief said. With agency inputs