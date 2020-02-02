Try your magical exercise: Rahul Gandhi's advise to PM Modi on economy

Continuing his attack on the government over the Union Budget, which he had called "hollow", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a cheeky dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted a suggestion to rescue the country from the economic slowdown.

Tweeting a video of PM Modi doing yoga, Rahul Gandhi advised him to practice his "magical exercise" routine to jumpstart the economy at a time when GDP growth is at the lowest since the 2008 economic crisis. "Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi's taunt came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which the government claimed to have the provisions for reviving the economy and creating jobs for the unemployed.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Budget did not address the issue of unemployment. "I didn't see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that could help our youngsters get jobs. Lot of repetitions, lot of rambling, nothing concrete, so, it is the mindset of the Government, all talk, all talk, all talk, nothing happening, but the country is, of course, suffering," Gandhi had said.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said the government had junked reforms, failed to come up with steps to create jobs and has given up on reviving the economy, fiscal consolidation, accelerating the growth rate and promoting private investment.

Chidambaram also accused the government of trying to dispose of national assets through a "grand clearance sale". Asked to rate the Budget on a scale of 1 to 10, he said, "10 has got a one and a zero. You can pick either a number."

Oppositon parties had also criticised the Budget, saying it was insufficient to solve the country's problems. While the Trinamool Congress said the Budget would take India from "economic crisis to economic disaster" and "from the ICU to the ventilator", the Left parties said the Budget revealed that the government was clueless on how to address the crisis gripping the economy. Both the TMC and the Left said the budget was bent towards privatisation.