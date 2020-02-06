True Hindu does not run away from a fight: Kejriwal to Amit Shah

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a shot at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the senior BJP leader was "running away from a debate" and evading questions ahead of the Assembly polls on Saturday.



"A true Hindu is brave. He will not leave a fight midway. This doesn't look good on Amit Shahji that he is running away from a debate, and avoiding people's questions," he said, referring to

Bhagvad Gita, a Hindu scripture which is a part of epic Mahabharata.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal — seeking a second term as Delhi's Chief Minister — had "invited" Shah to debate with him in public. "Debate is good, come, let us debate. If there is no Chief Ministerial candidate (for BJP), then Amit Shahji should come for a debate. I am ready to debate on all matters."

The debate challenge came a day after the AAP chief had dared the BJP — seeking a comeback in Delhi after two decades — to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate.

By withholding the name of the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, the BJP's Amit Shah is demanding a "blank cheque" from the people of Delhi, he had told reporters on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that people of Delhi are scared that their votes might lead to someone like Sambit Patra as the Chief Minister of Delhi in case the BJP wins. Kejriwal said that by not declaring their CM face, the BJP has made it evident that they have no one worthy of being in that position.