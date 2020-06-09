Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 841

Agartala: The number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura increased to 841 as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said on Tuesday.



The 38 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recently returned from Chennai and all of them were from Sipahijala district, they said

"Thirty-eight people found COVID-19 positive in Tripura out of 1,480 samples tested. All of them are from Sepahijala District and have returned from Chennai by train," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had tweeted late on Monday.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the COVID-19 cell of the state government said, that so far 37,453 samples have been tested of which 36,612 were found negative and the rest 841 came as positive.

It said 38,805 people were kept under surveillance so far, of which 26,854 have completed 14 days observation, and 11,224 people were kept under home quarantine and the rest 727 people are placed under institutional quarantine.