Tripura: 2 BJP ministers, including Dy CM, skip swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha

Kolkata: The infighting within the BJP in Tripura once again came out in the open with two ministers not turning up at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday.



Biplab Kumar Deb was removed from the Chief Ministership on Saturday and has not been given any post in the party yet.

Jishnu Deb Barman, Deputy Chief Minister and Ramprasad Pal, Correctional Home minister did not attend the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan along with other MLAs. The ministers did not assign any cause for not being present at the function.

Local BJP leaders alleged that Saha, who had joined the saffron party from Congress in 2016, had sidelined all the old-timers and was running the show with those who had joined the party recently. Saha, a dentist by profession, is not very sought after within the party and it is alleged that he has indulged in group politics.

Local leaders said there was a rumour that Deb Barman has been dropped as the Deputy Chief Minister. "If that happens, many party leaders and workers will leave BJP and there will be a crisis as the Assembly election is just 10 months away," they said. Kunal Ghosh, the TMC state secretary, said the infighting in BJP in Tripura has become rampant and this is the all-India picture of the saffron party. "In Odisha, two groups are fighting over the construction of a corridor while in Bengal it has been divided into several camps. Trinamool is keeping a tab on the situation," he maintained.