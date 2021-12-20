Trinamool calls Congress' support to Meghalaya govt as 'great betrayal'

Shillong: The Trinamool Congress has criticised the unprecedented move of Meghalaya Congress to extend "issue-based support" to the state's BJP-Conrad Sangma alliance. Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who recently joined the TMC, termed the proposal of Congress as a "great betrayal".

Sangma said, "It is a reflection of the fact that the Congress is in complete disarray in the state of Meghalaya... they are a victim of confusion.

"By allying with the ruling National People's Party and by offering issue-based support to the government, of which the BJP is a partner, the Congress has created a situation that is a great betrayal to the Opposition," he said.

After the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Friday, the five party MLAs had gone to meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ampareen Lyngdoh had said that it would be a "support on issues that pertain to the general public and where both the government and the Opposition need to work together to resolve them."

The move was ridiculed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too, who tweeted, "Congress and BJP part of same government in Meghalaya?"

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, who is the party's Meghalaya in-charge, said, "The Congress will remain and play the role of the opposition. The offer of support is on issues of development for the state".