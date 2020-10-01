Trial compromised, court's verdict contrary to the findings of the Commission: Liberhan

KOLKATA: Justice (Retired) MS Liberhan, who was appointed by PV Narasimha Rao government in December 1992 to head the inquiry commission probing the demolition of the Babri Masjid, said the special CBI court's verdict is completely contrary to the findings of the Commission and claimed it to be an 'utter farce'.



On Wednesday, a special CBI court in Lucknow acquitted 32 accused, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, citing lack of evidence.

According to Liberhan, though he said he needed to read the verdict for a detailed opinion, the court's conclusion of the demolition not being a result of a pre-planned conspiracy is different from the findings of the Commission.

Justice Liberhan Ayodhya Commission of Inquiry was set up on December 16, 1992, led by retired judge MS Liberhan after the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. The extension to the Commission was given 48 times and after a 17-year delay, the Commission submitted its report in 2009 that was accepted by Parliament too.

The Commission report mentioned 68 individuals like Uma Bharti, LK Advani, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Rithambhara, Kalyan Singh among others "guilty of inciting communal discord."

Liberhan said: "I feel that the trial was compromised and that the investigation and whatever followed from it was an utter farce."

The inquiry report mentioned detailed accounts of the events preceding the demolition and those responsible for it.

According to Liberhan, there was conclusive evidence to prove a conspiracy by the BJP leaders and that all the video and audio records have already been provided in the inquiry report.

When asked whether there was any pressure from any political party to dilute the probe, Liberhan said: "Nobody dared to influence me during any point of time."

According to Liberhan, the court has given its judgment; his inquiry is his investigation.