Tree transplantation policy prevented dip in green cover, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government's tree transplantation policy has helped prevent a dip in the national capital's green cover despite a large number of development projects being undertaken in the city.



He said Delhi's green cover has increased from 19.97 per cent to 23.06 per cent after his Aam Adami Party came to power. "Delhi's green cover should have decreased to 15-16 per cent considering the development works being undertaken... but the Tree Transplantation Policy brought in October 2020 prevented it," he said after inspecting trees transplanted at a site in Mayur Vihar.

Delhi's green cover (forest and tree cover) was 19.97 in 2011. It increased t0 23.06 in 2021, according to the latest India State of Forest Report.