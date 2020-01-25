Millennium Post
Top Jaish commander among 3 reportedly trapped terrorists as gunbattle breaks out in J&K's Tral

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area. According to reports, three terrorists are trapped including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Qari Yasir.

Yasir is believed to be the hand behind the preparations of Fidayeen squad for the terrorist outfit.

The forces had received inputs following which a search and cordon operation was started in the area. During the search, the militants opened fire, triggering a retaliation from the security personnel.On Wednesday, another most wanted member of JeM was killed in an encounter in Awantipora.

(More details awaited)

(With inputs from dnaindia.com)

