Top Jaish commander among 3 reportedly trapped terrorists as gunbattle breaks out in J&K's Tral
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area. According to reports, three terrorists are trapped including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Qari Yasir.
Yasir is believed to be the hand behind the preparations of Fidayeen squad for the terrorist outfit.
The forces had received inputs following which a search and cordon operation was started in the area. During the search, the militants opened fire, triggering a retaliation from the security personnel.On Wednesday, another most wanted member of JeM was killed in an encounter in Awantipora.
(More details awaited)
(With inputs from dnaindia.com)
