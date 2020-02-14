Top Court Notice To J&K On Plea By Omar Abdullah's Sister For His Release

New Delhi: Whether Omar Abdullah's detention under the stringent Public Security Act (PSA) is valid will be examined by the Supreme Court, which issued notice today to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The Supreme Court said it would take up the case again on March 2, rejecting lawyer Kapil Sibal's request to hear it earlier.

Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot had petitioned the Supreme Court against his detention and had asked that he be produced in court and freed immediately.

Last month, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in detention since August 5 when the government ended special status, was charged under the stringent law that allows detention without trial for up to three months, which can be extended.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)