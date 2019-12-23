CAA: Gandhis-Manmohan launch 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat
New Delhi:The top Congress leadership, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party President Rahul Gandhi on Monday sat on a Satyagrah at the Mahatma Gandhi's resting place, Rajghat, along with hundreds of party supporters to protest the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had been holding the fort over the last week with her presence at the India Gate and meeting victims' kin in Uttar Pradesh, was also present among senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, A.K. Antony.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, besides general secretaries Mukul Wasnik, K.C. Venugopal also arrived at the historic site to protest over the CAA.
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi read the Preamble of the Constitution to begin the Satyagrah movement in solidarity with the students and youths who have been protesting the new legislation across the country since it was passed on December 13.
The Congress plans to sit in at the iconic resting ground of the Father of the Nation till 8 p.m. after they began the symbolic protest at 3 p.m. in line with Bapu's path of non violence.
Mahatma Gandhi, too, had launched a similar unequivocal opposition to fight against the dictatorial terms of the British Rulers.
The Congress now has pitched in to save Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution.
(image from freepressjournal.in)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT
Deliberate attempt made to spread rumours on CAA: Fadnavis23 Dec 2019 10:55 AM GMT
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder23 Dec 2019 10:46 AM GMT