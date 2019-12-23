CAA: Gandhis-Manmohan launch 'Satyagraha' at Rajghat

New Delhi:The top Congress leadership, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party President Rahul Gandhi on Monday sat on a Satyagrah at the Mahatma Gandhi's resting place, Rajghat, along with hundreds of party supporters to protest the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had been holding the fort over the last week with her presence at the India Gate and meeting victims' kin in Uttar Pradesh, was also present among senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, A.K. Antony.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, besides general secretaries Mukul Wasnik, K.C. Venugopal also arrived at the historic site to protest over the CAA.

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi read the Preamble of the Constitution to begin the Satyagrah movement in solidarity with the students and youths who have been protesting the new legislation across the country since it was passed on December 13.

The Congress plans to sit in at the iconic resting ground of the Father of the Nation till 8 p.m. after they began the symbolic protest at 3 p.m. in line with Bapu's path of non violence.

Mahatma Gandhi, too, had launched a similar unequivocal opposition to fight against the dictatorial terms of the British Rulers.

The Congress now has pitched in to save Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution.

(image from freepressjournal.in)