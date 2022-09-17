'Today's era is not of war': PM Modi presses Putin to end conflict in Ukraine

Samarkand/ New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying "today's era is not of war" even as he called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis.



In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Silk Road city, Modi also underlined the importance of "democracy, dialogue and diplomacy" while calling for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

"Today the biggest worry before the world, especially developing countries, is food security, fuel security, fertilisers. We must find ways on these problems and you will also have to consider it. We will get an opportunity to talk about these issues," Modi said in his opening remarks.

It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," Modi said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the prime minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need for dialogue and diplomacy in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On his part, Putin told Modi that he was aware of India's concerns over the Ukraine conflict and that Russia will do everything possible to end it as soon as possible.

The Russian President said Ukraine has refused to engage in the negotiation process and it wants to achieve its "objectives on the battlefield militarily."

"We will keep you abreast of everything that is happening over there," Putin conveyed to Modi. Following the meeting, Modi described the talks as "wonderful".

The MEA said the two leaders appreciated the sustained momentum in bilateral ties, including contacts at various levels, adding they discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of interest.

"The discussions also pertained to global food security, energy security and availability of fertilisers in the context of the challenges emanating from the current geo-political situation," it said.

In his opening remarks, President Putin said the ties between India and Russia continued to develop "very rapidly" and both sides are actively engaged at international platforms on key issues. "It is important that we constantly coordinate our positions," he said.

The prime minister said he is thankful to Russia and Ukraine for facilitating rescue of Indian students from various areas of Ukraine in the initial phase of the conflict.

The prime minister also said ties between India and Russia have strengthened manifold and New Delhi values its relationship with Moscow. In his remarks, Putin also talked about his "warm memories" of visiting India in December last year and invited Modi to visit Russia.

Putin also greeted Modi on his birthday on Saturday.

"I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As part of Russian tradition we never offer congratulations in advance. So I cannot do that right now...we wish all the very best to the friendly Indian nation and we wish prosperity to India under your leadership," he said. Earlier on Friday, Modi called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to create trusted and resilient supply chains to offset the disruptions caused by the Ukraine crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic and said the members of the grouping should give each other full transit rights to expand connectivity. With Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi, addressing the annual summit of the eight-member bloc, said India supports "greater cooperation and mutual trust" among the SCO member states.

Modi's emphasis on full transit rights comes amid Pakistan's reluctance to provide such a facility to India for trade with other countries such as Afghanistan.

It is for the first time Modi and Xi came face-to-face since the start of the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh around 28 months back.

In his remarks, Modi said the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing "unprecedented" energy and food crises. The prime minister said the SCO, with almost 30 per cent of the global GDP and 40 per cent of the world's population, has an important role to play in global economic recovery.

Highlighting India's growth trajectory, Modi also said that the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.5 per cent this year, which will be the highest among the world's largest economies.

"India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises," he said.

"The SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other," he said. Referring to food security crisis across the globe, the prime minister pitched for promotion of the cultivation and consumption of millets. The prime minister said the SCO should consider organising a 'Millet Food Festival'. At the summit, Uzbekistan handed over the rotating presidency of the eight-member SCO to India.