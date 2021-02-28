TN polls: AIADMK steals march on DMK, clinches deal with ally

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Saturday finalised seat sharing with ally Pattali Makkal Katchi and held parleys with BJP for the April 6 Assembly polls, a day after the Election Commission announced the election schedule.

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that his party and PMK have decided to face the election as allies. As per the agreement reached between AIADMK and PMK, 23 seats have been allotted to PMK in the ruling party-led alliance, he said. By concluding the pact, the ruling party managed to steal a march over arch-rival DMK, which has named a committee led by its senior leader T R Baalu to hold talks with alliance partners including the Congress and Left parties on seat sharing.

Meanwhile, in a boost for the Congress-led coalition before next month's Assam elections, the Bodoland Peoples' Front or BPF on Saturday announced that it was quitting the alliance headed by the ruling BJP.