TMC MP says SC's EWS quota order to facilitate economic equality; party chooses no comment'

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict related to reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections in admissions and government jobs as historic even though its chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray refrained from commenting on it.



Saugata Roy, the Lok Sabha MP, said it is a big step towards achieving economic equality in the country.

"This is a historic judgment. Parliament had unanimously passed the legislation for having 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. That was challenged in the Supreme Court. The apex court has upheld the amendment, and this is a big step towards achieving economic equality in the country," Roy told PTI.

However, TMC chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "The apex court has given a verdict and we have nothing to say on it as of now.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment, providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections in admissions and government jobs.

The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services.

Earlier, the Centre, in 2019, had also told the apex court that its law, granting a 10 per cent quota for EWS, was brought in to promote "social equality" by providing "equal opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status".