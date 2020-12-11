TMC leader's residence vandalised

New Delhi: Police said a few unidentified people on Thursday vandalised the nameplate and wall of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence in New Delhi by spraying black paint.



"We have found that at the time of the incident, the TMC leader was not in his Delhi residence. He has not been living there for the past few months," sources said.

In a video, it can be seen that one of the unidentified men sprays black paint on the nameplate and wall of Banerjee's residence and another holding a placard which mentioned, "We are here to protest against the attack on BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy." Another person was speaking in Bengali in the video.

"We have not received any complaint," the police said.

Meanwhile, following an input about a possible attack on Banga Bhawan, security has been beefed up. "No attack there so far," an official said.