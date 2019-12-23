TMC delegation detained at Lucknow airport

Kolkata: A four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in Uttar Pradesh during protests over the new citizenship law, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, party sources claimed.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who is part of the delegation, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hanger at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

"We have been detained at Lucknow airport. As soon as we got down from the aircraft, we were surrounded by the police and were taken to a secluded spot on the runway. We are staging a dharna near a hanger," Haque said.

The delegation, led by party's former MP Dinesh Trivedi also includes parliamentarian Pratima Mondal and Abir Biswas.

The Trinamool Congress leadership condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and demanded the release of the party leaders immediately.

"Why is the BJP trying to hide the truth? They are not allowing anybody to enter Lucknow. We condemn such undemocratic action and attempt by the BJP to turn Uttar Pradesh into a police state," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

