TMC, Cong MPs move privilege motion against ex-CJI Gogoi over remarks on RS in TV interview

New Delhi: Two TMC MPs on Monday submitted a notice to move privilege motion against former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi over his remarks about attending Parliament, sources said.



The notice from Trinamool Congress (TMC) members Jawhar Sircar and Mausam Noor is yet to be admitted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Besides them, several other MPs from various Opposition parties are also expected to file notices of privilege motion against Gogoi, the sources said.

Sircar and Noor moved the motion, arguing that his comments "undermine the dignity of the House", they said.

In an interview to a news channel, Gogoi reportedly said in the wake of Covid curbs and lack of social distancing, he likes to attend Rajya Sabha when he feels like and when he thinks there are matters of importance on which he should speak, the sources said.

Gogoi also purportedly said he is a nominated member, and not governed by any party whip, the sources said citing his remarks.

MPs from the TMC are also expected to file a complaint against Gogoi with the Ethics Committee, they said.

Since he joined the House in March 2020, he has only attended it six times. Monday was the seventh instance when he came to Parliament.

In the interview, Gogoi said he skipped two sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical advice. "I go to Rajya Sabha when I feel like, when I think there are matter of importance on which I can speak. And I am a nominated member, I am not governed by any party whip, whenever the bell rings for the party members to come, that does not bind me…. I go there by my choice and I come out at my choice. I am an independent member of the House," he stated.

"What is this magic about RS? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been a chairman of a tribunal. I am not taking a penny from the RS," he had observed.