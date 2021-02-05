Tikait confirms Feb 6 chakka jam to be everywhere outside Delhi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that the planned nationwide chakka jams on February 6 in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, will not be held inside Delhi but everywhere in the country outside the Capital.



He said that the people who will be stuck in it would be provided food and water and will know what the government was doing to the farmers.

"There'll be a three-hour-long 'chakka jaam' on February 6. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the government doing with us," Tikait is known to have told a news wire service.

This is the first major protest activity the agitating farmers have announced since violence erupted during their Republic Day tractor parade in the Capital. Since then, border points have been fortified by the police and local authorities by erecting walls, cementing nails to the roads and putting up excessive barricading.