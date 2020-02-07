Tigers seen chewing on plastic in Corbett Reserve, probe ordered
Dehradun: Corbett Tiger Reserve authorities have received pictures of three tigers chewing on a plastic container in the Ram Ganga river in its Dhikala zone.
As there is a ban on the use of plastic in the CTR, which is a protected area, an investigation has been ordered to find out how the container seen in the photographs found its way into the reserve, CTR Deputy Director Chandrashekhar Joshi said.
Though the matter is under investigation, the possibility that the plastic container may have flowed down the river from the hills cannot be ruled out, he said.
The river flows from Gairsain in Chamoli district to Ramnagar in Nainital district, Joshi added.
There are several villages located on the banks of the river and the container may have been dumped by one of its residents, he said.
The pictures of the tigers chewing on the plastic drum are worrying as it raises questions on the safety of the animals in the protected zone, Joshi said.
When contacted, state Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said the matter was "serious" and he had sought a detailed report on it.
The pictures were provided to the CTR authorities recently by a tourist who came upon the sight during a
visit. With agency inputs
