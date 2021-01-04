Three more protesting farmers die as rain, cold add to their woes

Chandigarh: Three more farmers, who were part of the protests at the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, have died, police said on Sunday. One of the farmers died of cardiac arrest, another was suffering from fever while the cause of the death of the third farmer could only be ascertained after post-mortem, they added.



The deceased were identified as Shamsher Singh (around 45 years of age), a resident of Lidhra village in Punjab's Sangrur district, Jashandeep Singh (18), a resident of Chauke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, and Jagbir Singh (60), a resident of Jind in Haryana, the police said.

Though overnight downpour in the national Capital, coupled with severe chill added to miseries of farmers who have been camping on the borders of Delhi for over a month, it failed to dampen their spirits.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is a member of Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, said on Sunday that farmers have waterproof tents. "However, they cannot protect them from biting cold and waterlogging," he said.

"The situation is very bad at protest sites due to rain which has caused waterlogging. There is so much cold after the rains, but the government is not able to see our misery," he said.